Shein picks France for its first permanent stores

"This alliance is more than a launch: it is a pledge to revitalise city centres across France, restore department stores, and create new opportunities for French ready-to-wear," the company said in a statement.



It said the stores will offer a full range of services and create 200 direct and indirect jobs in France.



While Shein has previously held temporary pop-ups in cities such as Paris, it has never established a permanent physical shop before.

"By choosing France as the place to trial physical retail, we are honouring its position as a key fashion capital and embracing its spirit of creativity and excellence," said Donald Tang, Shein's executive chairman.