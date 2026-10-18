Smiling pope returns to Vatican after cancer surgery

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV left hospital to enthusiastic cheers and applause from well-wishers and returned home to the Vatican on Saturday (Oct 17), four days after undergoing surgery for lung cancer.

The 71-year-old pope was seen crossing the lobby of the Gemelli hospital on foot and exiting the building, smiling as he shook hands and waved.

He spoke briefly to the doctors who treated him and hospital officials before pausing to speak with a Ukrainian girl, a cancer survivor who wanted to wish him well in his recovery.

Soon after leaving the hospital, the pope's black SUV was seen driving through a side entrance to the Vatican.

Leo's discharge capped days of uncertainty that rattled the Vatican and the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, less than two years into the Chicago-born pope's papacy.

Earlier Saturday, his doctors said the pope was "fit for discharge". Surgeon Stefano Margaritora later told Vatican News that Leo was in "absolutely satisfactory clinical condition," estimating another ten days before he is fully recovered.

The pope had been at the Gemelli hospital, north of the Vatican, since Tuesday when doctors removed the lower part of his right lung to extract a cancerous tumour.

On Sunday, Leo plans to recite the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St Peter's Square, as is customary, the Vatican said.