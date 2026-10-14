Pope Leo recovering after lung cancer operation

ROME: Pope Leo XIV was recovering in Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday (Oct 14) after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his right lung.

Part of the pope's lung was removed in the operation and the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics is awaiting the results of tests to determine if the cancer has spread.

The sporty 71-year-old, who was only elected last year, made the surprise announcement that he would be undergoing surgery after Sunday prayers.

He underwent the 90-minute operation on Tuesday, after which the Vatican said he "woke up normally".

"The surgery was successful and there were no complications," the Vatican said in a statement.