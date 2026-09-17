Ninth woman found dead in Johannesburg killing spree

JOHANNESBURG: South African police on Thursday (Sep 17) recovered the body of a ninth woman east of Johannesburg in two months, as a string of murders continues to stoke public anxiety.

The country has one of the world's highest homicide rates but the discovery of the women's bodies, partially naked and battered, has raised fears that a serial killer or group of killers may be operating in the area.

Police have imposed a lockdown in Kempton Park in the Ekurhuleni municipality and officers mounted roadblocks after three of the bodies were found this week.

A police cordon stretched along the roadside where the latest victim was discovered, drawing clusters of residents who stood watching as investigators combed the scene.

Forensic officers in white protective suits moved around the area while the woman's body lay under a sheet beside the road.

"We cannot continue picking up bodies," deputy police chief Tebello Mosikili told journalists at the scene.

The killings have left residents shaken.

"This is very scary ... because you can say us as woman and children are no longer safe," said Patience Masa.

"I told someone on the phone that, I don't feel safe, for this to happen in the morning, so we are not safe," said another resident Zanele Vilakazi.

COPY CAT

Police have offered a 400,000 rand (US$25,000) reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of the killer or killers, while the Democratic Alliance, the second largest political party in South Africa offered US$31,000.

Mosikili said offices will investigate whether the Thursday discovery was linked to the earlier murders or if they were dealing with a copycat.

Gender-based violence is endemic in South Africa, where one in three women experiences physical or sexual violence during her lifetime, according to the United Nations, despite years of government pledges to tackle it.