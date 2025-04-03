Logo
World

South Africa seeks new US trade deal after tariff hike, says presidency
South Africa seeks new US trade deal after tariff hike, says presidency

Trucks deliver containers to be loaded onto a ship at the port in Durban, South Africa, on Jan 31, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Rogan Ward)

03 Apr 2025 07:59PM
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's presidency said on Thursday (Apr 3) that the new US tariffs underscore the need to negotiate a new bilateral trade deal with Washington to ensure long-term trade certainty.

US President Donald Trump unveiled global reciprocal tariffs on most goods imported to the United States on Wednesday.

Trump imposed a 30 per cent rate on South Africa.

"The tariffs affirm the urgency to negotiate a new bilateral and mutually beneficial trade agreement with the US, as an essential step to secure long-term trade certainty," the Presidency said in a statement.

The latest tariffs are in addition to the 25 per cent imposed on all vehicles and car parts imported into the US, which will kick in from Thursday.

South Africa's exports of vehicles and parts into the United States are estimated at over US$2 billion and could be hard hit by the levies.

"Whilst South Africa remains committed to a mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States, unilaterally imposed and punitive tariffs are a concern and serve as a barrier to trade and shared prosperity," the President's office added.

Source: Reuters/ec

