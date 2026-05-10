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South Korean ship in Strait of Hormuz hit by unidentified object, ministry says
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South Korean ship in Strait of Hormuz hit by unidentified object, ministry says

A week ago, Seoul reported a blast and fire aboard the vessel - the HMM Namu - in the strait, while it was anchored near the United Arab Emirates.

South Korean ship in Strait of Hormuz hit by unidentified object, ministry says

The Panama-flagged bulk carrier HMM Namu, in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, on Jan 5, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/HMM Handout)

10 May 2026 07:08PM (Updated: 10 May 2026 07:14PM)
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SEOUL: The stern of a bulk carrier operated by South Korean shipper HMM was struck by an unidentified object on May 4 while stranded in the Strait of Hormuz, the foreign ministry said on Sunday (May 10) following an on‑site inspection of the vessel on Friday.

A week ago, Seoul reported a blast and fire aboard the same vessel - the HMM Namu - in the strait, while anchored near the United Arab Emirates. No one was harmed in the incident.

US President Donald Trump said at the time that the incident was caused by an Iranian attack.

Seoul was investigating the incident, and the vessel was towed to a port in Dubai after the blaze on Monday.

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It was not certain what the object was, the ministry said, and authorities said debris would be collected at the site for analysis.

Trump urged South Korea to join a currently suspended US-led effort dubbed "Project Freedom" to secure shipping through the strait following the incident.

Iran's embassy in South Korea denied responsibility for the attack. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the object outside of normal business hours.

An HMM spokesperson declined to comment on the ministry's statement.

Related:

Source: Reuters/rk

Related Topics

Strait of Hormuz South Korea
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