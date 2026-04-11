British tourist killed as bus crashes into ravine on Spanish island

MADRID: A bus carrying British tourists veered off a highway down an embankment on Spain's Atlantic island of La Gomera on Friday (Apr 10), killing one Briton and injuring 27 people, including three children, authorities said.



Canary Islands emergency services announced the death of a man, with a spokeswoman confirming to AFP that he was British.



Four of the injured were in a serious condition, including the 63-year-old driver who would be taken to hospital on the island of Tenerife, the emergency services added.



A picture shared on X showed the white bus, which was carrying 28 people including the driver, overturned on steep and rocky terrain underneath the road's hairpin bend.



The bus "fortunately stopped shortly after coming off, because otherwise it could have been much more serious", the central government's representative on the island, Juan Luis Navarro, told reporters.



A brake failure was the working hypothesis, and the driver "tried to fight to avoid coming off until he eventually went down the slope", Navarro said.