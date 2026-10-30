Grieving Spain demands answers for latest rail disaster that killed 69 people

TOLEDO: Spain began demanding answers on Thursday (Oct 29) after its second high-speed train collision this year killed 69 people and injured scores, with distraught relatives desperately seeking news about their loved ones.

One of Europe's deadliest rail disasters this century struck south of Madrid on Wednesday morning when a service by state operator Renfe ploughed into the back of a stationary train belonging to private Spanish company Iryo.

Manuel San Emeterio, whose 54-year-old brother Pepe is missing, came to the central city of Toledo to provide DNA samples to the Civil Guard.

"The uncertainty is the worst thing that you deal with, everyone is dealing with it," he said. "But I think there's something that counters it, which is hope ... we must never lose it."

Toledo has received 52 of the corpses, overwhelming its morgue's capacity of 30 and forcing the army to set up an improvised facility.

Forensics experts in green jackets, a black funeral car and army vehicles moved in and out of the site, equipped with red marquees and refrigerated containers, an AFP reporter saw.