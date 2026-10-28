Spain high-speed train collision kills 64, injures over 100

URDA, Spain: A high-speed train collision south of Madrid killed 64 people and injured scores more on Wednesday (Oct 28), with the toll likely to rise, authorities said in one of Europe's deadliest such disasters this century.

AFP reporters on the scene in the central region of Castilla-La Mancha saw one train embedded into another after the second such accident to strike Spain this year.

Some carriages were lying on their side in tangles of metal debris at the bottom of an embankment, while dozens of emergency services vehicles were racing to and from the site.

"We are speaking of approximately 64 (dead), but this is probably going to grow even more," Castilla-La Mancha's leader Emiliano Garcia-Page told reporters at the scene, raising a previous toll of 31.

A spokeswoman from the Castilla-La Mancha government told AFP that more than 100 people had been injured. Of them, 58 had been taken to hospital, with 15 in a critical condition.