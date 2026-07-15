Majestic Spain stun France to reach World Cup final 

EARLY DOMINANCE

Spain's early dominance got its reward in the 20th minute, though, when a hopeful cross by Marc Cucurella flew across the penalty area.



Lucas Digne didn't get enough purchase on his attempted headed clearance and as the Aston Villa player instinctively swung out a leg he kicked Yamal, sending the Barcelona star crashing to the turf.



El Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton pointed immediately to the spot and after a brief delay as French players loitered, Oyarzabal stepped up to sweep in a spot-kick that beat the dive of French goalkeeper Mike Maignan.



France's rocky start got worse after 31 minutes when key central defender William Saliba hobbled off with an injury to be replaced by Maxence Lacroix.



Spain almost doubled their lead with a sublime passing move on 38 minutes when wonderful interplay on the edge of the area sliced open France's defence, with Dayot Upamecano's block denying Fabian Ruiz.



France enjoyed their best spell in the closing minutes of the first half and only excellent anticipation from Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon denied Mbappe after Rabiot's clever through ball.



Spain though reasserted themselves at the start of the second half and Deschamps' failure to adjust France's tactics again left the Spanish midfield in charge.



On 58 minutes, Spain struck the hammer blow. Porro and Olmo worked a sensational one-two on the edge of the area that sent Porro through and the Tottenham defender clipped a fine finish past Maignan.



Only a fractional offside decision denied Spain a third goal in the 61st minute, when Lamal had the ball in the net.



Deschamps made a flurry of substitutions but France were unable to penetrate Spain's smothering defence, their best chance coming when Mbappe's shot was blocked at the near post by Simon.



French frustration was symbolised by Mbappe in the closing minutes, booked for following through on Simon as Spain closed out the victory.