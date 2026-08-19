Three lightly injured as new quake hits Spain's Granada

"ANGUISH"

Granada city hall closed all municipal buildings except for those providing emergency and essential services as a precaution.



Granada mayor Marifran Carazo urged people to stay at home and "above all, if there is another tremor, avoid going outside and standing alongside buildings".



"I know the anguish we experienced this morning, especially among our elderly people and young children, who had never experienced a situation like this before."



The quake comes after a magnitude-5.0 earthquake woke residents in Granada shortly after 1am on Saturday.



No injuries were reported from that quake, possibly because there were fewer people in the streets at that hour, although damage was reported in some buildings.



"Experts point out that it is possible for seismic movements and aftershocks to continue in the area," the head of the regional government, Juan Manuel Moreno, wrote on X, urging "maximum caution".