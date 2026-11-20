MADRID: Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his main conservative rival face off in a key debate on Thursday (Nov 19) before an election next week that could leave the far right on the cusp of power.



A darling of the international left, notably for his clashes with US President Donald Trump and Israel, Sanchez has become a polarising figure in Spain following eight years in power.



He trails in most polls to the leader of the mainstream right-wing Popular Party (PP), Alberto Nunez Feijoo, who is predicted to win the most seats on Nov 29 but without securing a majority.



That scenario could hand a decisive role to the ascendant far-right party Vox, the third-largest force in parliament which has already governed with the PP at regional level.



Further complicating the situation for Sanchez is the weakness of other leftist parties whose support proved crucial to keep him in power after the last general election in 2023.



The PP won more seats in that vote, but Sanchez unexpectedly cut the gap in polling and stayed in power after cobbling together a motley alliance with left-wing and regional separatist parties.



Sanchez, who has made escaping seemingly hopeless positions a hallmark of his career, believes he can defy the predictions again.



Thursday's televised head-to-head debate between Sanchez and Feijoo offers an opportunity for the telegenic Socialist to showcase his communication skills against a rival often derided for his lack of charisma.



Sanchez has focused his campaign on Spain's strong economic data and social rights that he says a PP-Vox coalition would roll back.



He also seeks to capitalise on He also seeks to capitalise on anger over Spain's housing crisis , which catalysed the calling of a vote originally due in 2027 after the right voted down the government's measures for tenants.