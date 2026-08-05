EU ministers seek tougher migration response after Ceuta influx

BRUSSELS: EU interior ministers on Tuesday (Aug 4) called for tougher action against migrant smuggling networks and stronger returns policies after about 72,000 migrants entered Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta last week, triggering alarm across the bloc.

The ministers also urged closer cooperation with countries outside the European Union to curb irregular migration and prevent a repeat of the surge, which began on Thursday at one of the bloc's two land borders with Africa, both shared with Morocco.

About 75 migrants died attempting the crossing, with many drowning and others crushed in the chaos.

European Commissioner Magnus Brunner told a news conference after an emergency meeting of EU justice and home affairs ministers that the influx had been fuelled by criminal smuggling networks and disinformation on social media.

He declined to say whether Morocco bore any responsibility, but praised Rabat's cooperation with Spanish authorities on returns.

"There is an ongoing investigation of the matter (Morocco's role in the massive break) in Spain. So I ... can't actually comment on that any further but there was of course some disinformation by the smugglers and the human traffickers, that's what we know for sure," he said.