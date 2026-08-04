EU can give Morocco more border support, von der Leyen tells Spain after Ceuta spat

BRUSSELS: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed on Monday (Aug 3) that the European Union further strengthen its borders and increase support for Morocco to help prevent a repeat of the chaotic influx of 50,000 migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta last week.

The surge, which began on Thursday at one of the EU's only two land borders with Africa - the other being Morocco's frontier with the Spanish enclave of Melilla - triggered alarm across the bloc.

Migration has been one of the European Union's most divisive political issues since the 2015-16 migration crisis, when more than a million refugees and migrants, many fleeing war in Syria, arrived in Europe.

The influx fuelled support for anti-immigration and far-right parties across the bloc and intensified years of disputes over border controls, asylum rules and burden-sharing.

Increasingly, the EU relies on migration agreements with countries in North Africa to curb irregular arrivals.

"Morocco is an important strategic partner, particularly in our efforts to combat migrant smuggling and illegal migration," von der Leyen wrote.

"In cooperation with Spain, especially on anything related to Ceuta and Melilla, we could enhance border management early-warning systems and improve our technical and financial support to Morocco."