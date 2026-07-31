Hundreds of migrants flood into Spain's Ceuta exclave from Morocco
Spain's military will help secure the border as more migrants try to reach the territory by sea, with nine people confirmed dead.
CEUTA, Spain: Madrid on Thursday (Jul 30) said it would despatch soldiers to Ceuta to ensure security after hundreds of migrants entered the Spanish north African exclave from Morocco and hundreds more headed there from the North African kingdom.
Migration from Morocco into Spain's two north African territories, Ceuta and Melilla, has long been a politically sensitive issue between the two countries, as thousands cross the border at times.
Italy on Thursday called for Spain to be suspended from the open-borders Schengen zone.
AFP reporters saw a stream of adults and children, most of them wet, entering the town after having swum there. Discarded flotation rings and clothes had been left on the shore near where the frontier barrier meets the sea.
"The Armed Forces will reinforce the Civil Guard in the exercise of its powers and any others that may be necessary to maintain security in the city of Ceuta," Spain's interior ministry said.
It did not specify how many soldiers would be sent to the small territory of 18.5 square kilometres (seven square miles) but said the Civil Guard's strength there would be nearly doubled from the current level of 80.
It will also send diving teams and coastguard ships.
The Spanish government's delegation in the enclave told AFP that the bodies of nine migrants who died while trying to reach Ceuta by swimming had been recovered.
Migration from Morocco into Spain's two north African territories, Ceuta and Melilla, has long been a politically sensitive issue between the two countries, as thousands cross the border at times.
Italy on Thursday called for Spain to be suspended from the open-borders Schengen zone.
AFP reporters saw a stream of adults and children, most of them wet, entering the town after having swum there. Discarded flotation rings and clothes had been left on the shore near where the frontier barrier meets the sea.
"The Armed Forces will reinforce the Civil Guard in the exercise of its powers and any others that may be necessary to maintain security in the city of Ceuta," Spain's interior ministry said.
It did not specify how many soldiers would be sent to the small territory of 18.5 square kilometres (seven square miles) but said the Civil Guard's strength there would be nearly doubled from the current level of 80.
It will also send diving teams and coastguard ships.
The Spanish government's delegation in the enclave told AFP that the bodies of nine migrants who died while trying to reach Ceuta by swimming had been recovered.
SPAIN "PROFOUNDLY WRONG"
Italy on Thursday called for Spain's suspension from the Schengen zone - a system of open borders that encompass 29 European countries that have officially abolished frontier controls at their common borders.
"I am in favour of closing the Schengen area with Spain," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote on X. "Irregular and uncontrolled immigration poses a danger to national security.
"The images coming from Ceuta show how the Madrid Government's decision to grant Spanish, and therefore European, citizenship to over 500,000 irregular immigrants is profoundly wrong and encourages human trafficking," he added.
This is the largest inflow of people into Ceuta since May 2021, when more than 10,000 migrants entered the autonomous city from Morocco in just two days.
The president of Ceuta, Juan Vivas, said Wednesday that 1,500 migrants had come to Ceuta by sea in the past few days.
Vivas had already warned that the reception centres were saturated as the number of people entering was more than 200 a day.
"There is no more room for anyone," he told Spanish television.
But on the Moroccan side of the border Thursday evening, an AFP reporter saw hundreds of people including children gathered near the border between Ceuta and the local town of Fnideq, waiting to cross into the Spanish territory.
Several people on the road told AFP that they wanted to reach Ceuta, including a young man with a backpack from Tangier who said he had heard "the border had been opened".
"I am in favour of closing the Schengen area with Spain," Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote on X. "Irregular and uncontrolled immigration poses a danger to national security.
"The images coming from Ceuta show how the Madrid Government's decision to grant Spanish, and therefore European, citizenship to over 500,000 irregular immigrants is profoundly wrong and encourages human trafficking," he added.
This is the largest inflow of people into Ceuta since May 2021, when more than 10,000 migrants entered the autonomous city from Morocco in just two days.
The president of Ceuta, Juan Vivas, said Wednesday that 1,500 migrants had come to Ceuta by sea in the past few days.
Vivas had already warned that the reception centres were saturated as the number of people entering was more than 200 a day.
"There is no more room for anyone," he told Spanish television.
But on the Moroccan side of the border Thursday evening, an AFP reporter saw hundreds of people including children gathered near the border between Ceuta and the local town of Fnideq, waiting to cross into the Spanish territory.
Several people on the road told AFP that they wanted to reach Ceuta, including a young man with a backpack from Tangier who said he had heard "the border had been opened".
GATHERING IN MOROCCO
Migrants walked cheerfully through the streets of Ceuta, thanking the Spanish police and calling out: "Bye bye, Morocco, hello Spain."
Police and Civil Guards in Ceuta appeared to do little to intervene, though some officers attempted to direct the arrivals to the local migrant reception centre.
"It really breaks my heart to see so many people suffering, and who knows how many have actually drowned along the way," one young man, a local resident, told AFP.
"When they arrive, they're faced with the harsh reality that they have nothing, and that people treat them as if they were nobody."
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on X that his government was "focussed on providing an immediate response to the crisis in Ceuta.
"We are mobilising all necessary resources, working with Moroccan and international authorities, and preparing the necessary measures to restore normality as soon as possible."
Sanchez spoke with Vivas, who described "with complete clarity and starkness the seriousness of the situation", Ceuta's regional government said in a statement.
Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska will travel to Ceuta on Friday "to monitor the situation", said a ministry statement.
Sanchez's right-wing political rivals immediately pressured him on Thursday over the migrant arrivals.
"The government cannot look the other way regarding its duties because we are facing a national security crisis," said opposition Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo on X.
Far-right Vox party leader Santiago Abascal on X blamed Sanchez personally for the migrant influx in Ceuta.
Ceuta and Melilla have Europe's only two land borders with Africa.
Police and Civil Guards in Ceuta appeared to do little to intervene, though some officers attempted to direct the arrivals to the local migrant reception centre.
"It really breaks my heart to see so many people suffering, and who knows how many have actually drowned along the way," one young man, a local resident, told AFP.
"When they arrive, they're faced with the harsh reality that they have nothing, and that people treat them as if they were nobody."
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on X that his government was "focussed on providing an immediate response to the crisis in Ceuta.
"We are mobilising all necessary resources, working with Moroccan and international authorities, and preparing the necessary measures to restore normality as soon as possible."
Sanchez spoke with Vivas, who described "with complete clarity and starkness the seriousness of the situation", Ceuta's regional government said in a statement.
Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska will travel to Ceuta on Friday "to monitor the situation", said a ministry statement.
Sanchez's right-wing political rivals immediately pressured him on Thursday over the migrant arrivals.
"The government cannot look the other way regarding its duties because we are facing a national security crisis," said opposition Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo on X.
Far-right Vox party leader Santiago Abascal on X blamed Sanchez personally for the migrant influx in Ceuta.
Ceuta and Melilla have Europe's only two land borders with Africa.
Source: AFP/fs
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