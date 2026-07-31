Hundreds of migrants flood into Spain's Ceuta exclave from Morocco

GATHERING IN MOROCCO

Migrants walked cheerfully through the streets of Ceuta, thanking the Spanish police and calling out: "Bye bye, Morocco, hello Spain."



Police and Civil Guards in Ceuta appeared to do little to intervene, though some officers attempted to direct the arrivals to the local migrant reception centre.



"It really breaks my heart to see so many people suffering, and who knows how many have actually drowned along the way," one young man, a local resident, told AFP.



"When they arrive, they're faced with the harsh reality that they have nothing, and that people treat them as if they were nobody."



Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on X that his government was "focussed on providing an immediate response to the crisis in Ceuta.



"We are mobilising all necessary resources, working with Moroccan and international authorities, and preparing the necessary measures to restore normality as soon as possible."



Sanchez spoke with Vivas, who described "with complete clarity and starkness the seriousness of the situation", Ceuta's regional government said in a statement.



Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska will travel to Ceuta on Friday "to monitor the situation", said a ministry statement.



Sanchez's right-wing political rivals immediately pressured him on Thursday over the migrant arrivals.



"The government cannot look the other way regarding its duties because we are facing a national security crisis," said opposition Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo on X.



Far-right Vox party leader Santiago Abascal on X blamed Sanchez personally for the migrant influx in Ceuta.



Ceuta and Melilla have Europe's only two land borders with Africa.