Spain deploys heavy machinery to find missing bodies among train crash wreckage

At least three bodies have been seen still trapped inside the wreckage, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told state broadcaster TVE late on Monday.

He said ‌that police had received 43 missing-person reports, which broadly matched the provisional death toll, but cautioned that the final number would not ‍be ‌confirmed until rescue teams had lifted the derailed carriages.

The collision occurred in rolling, olive-growing countryside in the foothills of a mountain range. The site is only reachable by a single-track road, making it difficult for rescuers to access with heavy machinery.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia were set to visit the site along with ‌Deputy Prime Minister Maria Jesus Montero later on Tuesday, the government's public agenda showed.