Spain's ex-PM draws criticism with "xenophobic" remark on French team

MADRID: Spain's conservative former prime minister Mariano Rajoy faced criticism at home and in France on Sunday (Jul 12) after saying the neighbouring country's national football team had "no French players".

The comment, published in an opinion piece on Spanish online news site El Debate, came as Spain prepares to face France on Tuesday (Jul 14) in a blockbuster World Cup semi-final.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned the remark as "xenophobic".

"There are those who still measure belonging by surname, place of birth, or skin colour. Others measure it by our roots in a country and our will to contribute to it," the Socialist leader wrote on X.

"Spain belongs to those who love it and work for it. Not to those who shame it with xenophobic statements."

Transport Minister Oscar Puente dismissed Mr Rajoy as a "post-Franco idiot".

French politicians have also lashed out at Mr Rajoy's comment.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told French channel BFMTV that the comment was "absolutely unacceptable".