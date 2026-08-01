Sri Lanka sentences two ex-security officials to death over 2019 Easter bombings

"NEGLIGENCE"

The attacks on Apr 21 that year targeted three churches and three hotels.



More than 500 people were wounded.



Fernando and Jayasundara were arrested in 2019 and held in custody for four months before being released on bail. Under a previous civil action, they had to pay 125 million rupees (an estimated $372,464) as damages to survivors of the attack.



Prosecutors had earlier told the high court that "negligence" by the two top officials amounted to "grave crimes against humanity" and laid murder charges against them.



Both men were eventually convicted of negligence leading to the death of 279 people.



Jayasundara and Fernando had testified to a parliamentary inquiry that then-president Maithripala Sirisena failed to follow established protocols in assessing national security threats ahead of the bombings.



They also alleged that Sirisena - who was also defence minister as well as law and order minister at the time - did not take the threats seriously.