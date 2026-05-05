Trump launches bid to open Strait of Hormuz, Iran strikes ships, UAE port

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump launched a new operation on Monday (May 4) seeking to open the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, prompting Iran to lash out in an effort to keep control of the critical energy shipping route.

A handful of commercial vessels were reported to have been hit, and a United Arab Emirates oil port was ablaze after an Iranian strike as Trump's attempt to use the US Navy to free up shipping provoked the war's biggest escalation since a ceasefire was declared four weeks ago.

The US president announced his new "Project Freedom" mission on social media overnight to enable stuck ships to travel through the strait, the first apparent attempt to make use of naval power to unblock the world's most important energy shipping route.

But the gamble, at least initially, appeared to have backfired, bringing no surge of merchant ship traffic while provoking a show of force from Iran, which has threatened to respond to any escalation with new attacks on its neighbours.