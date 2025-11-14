Three killed as Stockholm bus slams into pedestrians

STOCKHOLM: A bus rammed into a bus stop queue during Stockholm's afternoon rush hour on Friday (Nov 14), killing three people and injuring three others, police said.

The driver had been arrested and a manslaughter investigation opened, according to police. But they gave no other details of the traumatic incident in the Ostermalm district of the Swedish capital.

Shortly after the crash, a swarm of police officers, ambulances and emergency vehicles descended on the scene. Media images showed rescue crews crouched under the double-decker bus, appearing to help people trapped underneath.

"The investigation will have to determine what happened. It's too early to say and I don't want to speculate," police spokesperson Nadya Norton told AFP.

She said a manslaughter investigation had been opened and the driver arrested as a matter of routine. Swedish media reported that the incident appeared to have been an accident.

"We need to question him, then we'll see if he's going to be released or detained," Norton said.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his thoughts were with the victims and their families.

"I have received the tragic news that several people have died and been injured at a bus stop in central Stockholm," he wrote on X.

"People who might have been on their way home to family, friends, or a quiet evening at home. We do not yet know the cause, but right now my thoughts are primarily with those affected and their loved ones," he said.