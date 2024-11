Storm in the Caribbean is on a track to likely hit Cuba as a hurricane

MIAMI: A new tropical storm was expected to form on Monday (Nov 4) in the Caribbean and will bring heavy rain to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands before strengthening to a hurricane and likely hitting Cuba, forecasters said.

The storm was expected to be named Rafael. Later in the week it also is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Florida and portions of the US Southeast, according to advisories from the Miami-based US National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Jamacia and a hurricane watch was in effect for the Cayman Islands.

“Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen” on Monday morning was located about 355km south of Kingston, Jamacia. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 55 kmh while moving north at 7 kmh, the centre said.

The storm was expected to move near Jamaica by late Monday and be near or over the Cayman Islands late Tuesday into Wednesday. It could be near hurricane strength when it passes near the Cayman Islands.

The most recent forecast shows the storm could pass over western Cuba on Wednesday as a hurricane. People in Cuba and the Florida Keys were among those urged to monitor the storm as it develops.

Heavy rainfall will affect the western Caribbean with totals of 3 to 6 inches (7-15cm) and up to 9 inches (23 cm) expected locally in Jamaica and parts of Cuba. Flooding and mudslides are possible.

On the opposite side of the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Patty was forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Monday. The storm was about 785km east of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kmh. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.