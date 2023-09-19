Strained ties between India, Canada hit 'new low' after accusation of Sikh leader's murder

Accusations linking the Indian government to the killing of a Sikh separatist leader on Canadian soil have dealt a blow to diplomatic ties between Canada and India, but the tensions have been simmering for some time, said observers on Tuesday (Sep 19).

Dr Purnendra Jain, emeritus professor at The University of Adelaide's Department of Asian Studies, said the already sour bilateral relationship has hit “a new low”.

“This is not the only issue which has created tensions between Canada and India. There are other issues as well,” he told CNA’s Asia Now.

“So the tensions which we see today have been simmering for some time, and this issue has come to the fore with drastic actions, diplomatic actions taken by both nations.”