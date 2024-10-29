‘We have been forgotten’: Humanitarian crisis worsens in Sudan as war drags on

SUDAN: Two major wars in the Middle East and Ukraine have been foremost on people’s minds, with both showing no signs of ending.

But on the African continent, another conflict that has displaced more than 10 million people – five times more than in Gaza – is getting a fraction of the attention.

The civil war in Sudan, which broke out across the nation one-and-a-half years ago, has become one of the worst humanitarian crises of current times.

The conflict erupted in April last year due to a violent campaign for power, largely between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

While the death toll has been estimated at 20,000 to 150,000 people, the numbers have been difficult to confirm in the chaos.

In August, famine was declared in North Darfur, where the Zamzam camp shelters thousands of displaced Sudanese. According to UNICEF, an estimated 730,000 children are projected to suffer severe acute malnutrition this year alone.