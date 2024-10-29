Resources running out in shelters for Sudan refugees, as solutions to end war prove elusive

KIRYANDONGO, Uganda: Sarah Ibrahim Abdulla and her nine children have been separated from her husband for the past two months as a brutal civil war rages on in Sudan.

They fled separate ways as bombs flew over their heads in the North African country’s Darfur region, which has a long history of ethnic violence and humanitarian crises.

The latest armed conflict broke out in April last year and shows no signs of ending. For Sudanese like Sarah, the only way to ensure her family’s survival was to flee the country – but even then, there is no guarantee of a safe or certain future.

“We got a car to a far place, a small rural area and stayed there, then I tried calling my husband, he was in another area. He said: ‘Don’t come, take the children to another place’ and he sent me small money,” she told CNA.

The family now stays in Kiryandongo refugee settlement in northern Uganda, which shares a border with Sudan.

But authorities at the camp have been struggling to find space and resources, with nearly 200 refugees arriving daily and the facility far beyond its capacity of about 400 people.