Swiss flight makes emergency landing, one crew member in intensive care

ZURICH: A Swiss International Air Lines flight bound for Zurich from Bucharest made an emergency landing in Austria because of engine problems and smoke in the cabin and cockpit that left one crew member in intensive care, the carrier said.

The Airbus A220-300 aircraft involved in Monday's (Dec 23) incident was carrying 74 passengers and five crew when it landed in the Austrian city of Graz. All passengers were evacuated, and most are now returning to Zurich, Swiss said in a statement.

Twelve passengers on flight LX1885 received medical care. All who were hospitalised have been able to leave the hospital. Two members of the cabin crew are still undergoing medical treatment, one of whom is in intensive care, Swiss said.

His condition remains unclear, it added.

Swiss said it was working closely with authorities investigating the incident, but for now could not provide further details about what lay behind it.

A flight with 63 of the evacuated passengers is arriving in Zurich on Tuesday morning, the airline said.