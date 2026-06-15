Swiss reject population cap in referendum, avoiding EU clash and cheering business

ZURICH: Switzerland on Sunday (Jun 14) rejected a proposal to cap its population at 10 million as voters prioritised economic stability and ties with the European Union over worries immigration was stretching public services and pushing up rents.

A preliminary tally of a nationwide referendum showed almost 55 percent of Swiss voters came out against the proposal, and 45 percent in favour.

The vote, which was likened to Britain's 2016 Brexit referendum, had put businesses on edge due to concerns it could end the free movement of labour between Switzerland and the EU, the country's main trading partner.

Championed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party, the proposal stipulated that the population must not exceed 10 million before 2050, and that if it did so for two years, Switzerland should end freedom of movement with the EU.

The government had urged voters to reject the cap. Swiss Justice Minister Beat Jans welcomed the result but pledged to analyse what further steps could be taken to satisfy voter concerns about housing and immigration.

"With today's decision, the electorate has sent out a signal of stability, openness, and reliability," Jans told a press conference alongside Swiss President Guy Parmelin.

Urs Bieri from pollster GFS Bern said the cap failed to pass because while concern about population growth is widespread, people were worried it could damage Swiss relations with the EU and make it harder to recruit staff, and find workers like carers.

"Also there's a feeling that in the current international environment, it's not sensible for a small country to do this," Bieri said.