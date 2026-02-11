Swiss bar owner quizzed by lawyers over fatal inferno

SION: Jacques Moretti, co-owner of the Swiss bar engulfed in a fatal blaze during New Year celebrations, was questioned Wednesday (Feb 11) by lawyers representing victims' families, seeking answers on how many partygoers were allowed inside.

Moretti and his wife, Jessica, co-own Le Constellation in the ski resort of Crans-Montana, where a devastating fire killed 41 people and injured 115 others on Jan 1.

The French couple made no comment as they arrived hand-in-hand for the hearing in the nearby city of Sion.

The Morettis are under criminal investigation, facing charges of manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence.

Jessica Moretti is due to be questioned on Thursday.

"I hope answers will be provided. We hope to better understand what happened and establish responsibilities," Nicolas Mattenberger, a lawyer representing victims' families, told reporters outside.

Those killed were mostly teenagers, while most of the injured remain in various hospitals across Switzerland and Europe.

Most of those caught up in the inferno were Swiss, but a total of 19 nationalities were among those killed and wounded, including nine French and six Italian nationals.

Leila Micheloud, the mother of two daughters injured in the fire, attended Wednesday's hearing.

"It's a path to healing. We're waiting for answers, the truth, for them to tell the truth; we're not asking for anything more," she told journalists.

"We're in a battle. I have to be here.

"When you have two of your children who almost died, you're not afraid of anything," she added.