At least six dead in bus fire in Switzerland

KERZERS, Switzerland: A bus caught fire in western Switzerland on Tuesday (Mar 10), killing at least six people and injuring five others in what police said may have been a deliberate act.

The fire broke out on the bus in the main street of the small town of Kerzers, around 20km west of the Swiss capital Bern, at about 6.25pm.

Videos circulating on social media showed flames several metres high bursting out from the windows, and black smoke rising into the sky.

The fire "left at least six dead and five injured, three of them seriously", Fribourg cantonal police spokesman Frederic Papaux told AFP.

"The police are currently treating the fire as a man-made incident, and even a deliberate act," he said, without providing further details.