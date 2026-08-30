One dead, five wounded in Swiss rave shooting: Police

GENEVA: One person was killed and five others were wounded, some of them seriously, in a shooting at a rave party in northern Switzerland, local police said on Sunday (Aug 30).

"The search for the perpetrators, whose identities are currently unknown, is under way," they said on X, adding that the motives and exact circumstances were not yet known.

Police launched what they called a "large-scale response" to find the perpetrators after the incident in Aarau, north of Zurich.

An AFP journalist saw armed officers deployed on the highway up to 30km from the site of the shooting.

Swiss newspaper Blick reported on its website that the shots were fired before 3am on the sidelines of the Aarauer Rave.

Some 3,500 people attended the annual techno party between 3pm on Saturday and 2am on Sunday.

Police spokeswoman Vanessa Rumpold was quoted as telling the newspaper that the shooting happened at the racecourse where the event was held.

"Several shots were fired within a large group of people," she added.