Switzerland wins US tariff cut to 15%, pledges US$200b in investments

ZURICH: The United States and Switzerland announced a framework trade deal on Friday (Nov 14) that will cut US tariffs on Swiss goods to 15 per cent from 39 per cent, while Swiss companies pledged US$200 billion (S$272 billion) in investment in the US by end-2028.

The agreement, which also includes Liechtenstein, is expected to be finalised by the first quarter of 2026, the White House said.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the deal dismantles “longstanding trade barriers” and will open new markets for American exporters. He welcomed the “massive Swiss investment” planned across pharmaceuticals, aerospace, medical devices and gold manufacturing, saying it would help reduce US deficits in key sectors.

At least US$67 billion of the pledged investment will arrive in 2026, according to the White House. The total includes earlier commitments such as US$50 billion from Roche and US$23 billion from Novartis, alongside investments from ABB and railway maker Stadler.

PHARMA TARIFFS CAPPED AT 15%

Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin said the lower tariff level puts Switzerland “on an equal footing with the European Union”, noting that about 40 per cent of Swiss exports are affected.

“The reduction from 39 per cent to 15 per cent is significant,” he said, while acknowledging that Switzerland would prefer the investments to stay at home.

The 15 per cent ceiling will also apply to future Section 232 national-security tariffs, including those expected in sectors such as semiconductors. Without the cap, those duties could have risen as high as 100 per cent on patent-protected drugs under President Donald Trump’s tariff regime.

Swiss officials said the new rate could be activated within “days or weeks” once US customs systems are updated.