China's factory output, retail sales growth worst in over a year

BEIJING: China's factory output and retail sales grew at their weakest pace in over a year in October, piling pressure on policymakers to revamp the US$19 trillion export-driven economy as mounting supply and demand strains threaten to further curtail growth.

For decades, officials charged with keeping the world's second-largest economy humming have had the option of spurring its vast industrial complex to boost exports should consumers tighten spending at home, or reaching into the public purse to fund GDP-boosting infrastructure projects.

But United States President Donald Trump's tariff war is providing a stark reminder of the manufacturing juggernaut's reliance on the world's largest consumer market, and even an economy of China's size can only squeeze so much growth from building more industrial parks, power substations and dams.

Friday's indicators gave little hope for a quick turnaround, and the worse the data gets month after month, the more urgent the need for reform becomes.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Industrial output grew 4.9 per cent year-on-year in October, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed, the weakest annual pace since August 2024, compared with a 6.5 per cent rise in September. It missed a 5.5 per cent increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

Retail sales, a gauge of consumption, expanded 2.9 per cent last month, also their worst pace since last August, easing from a 3.0 per cent rise in September, compared with a forecast gain of 2.8 per cent.

"China's economy is facing pressures from all sides," said Fred Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC.

"The strong lift from exports that supported growth in recent quarters will be hard to sustain into next year, even if US import tariffs now turned out lower than feared. That leaves domestic demand to pick up the slack, but without significant further stimulus, it will be hard to reverse recent slowing in both investment and consumption," he added.