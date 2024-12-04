Syrian rebels advance close to Hama city, piling pressure on Assad and his allies

Syrian state media reported that the army and allied forces were repelling an SDF assault on the villages, the only Syrian government presence along the east bank of the Euphrates river, an area otherwise mostly held by the SDF.

A Syrian military officer said the SDF push was aimed at exploiting government forces' weakness after the rebel advance, and said the army and allied Iran-backed militia groups were sending reinforcements.



Airstrikes also targeted Iran-backed militia groups supporting Syrian government forces in the strategically vital region, a security source in eastern Syria and a Syrian army source said.



The US military, which has a small number of troops based at a gas field in the area, carried out at least one strike in self-defence overnight, a US official said, adding it was not related to the ongoing rebel advances.