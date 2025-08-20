Syrian, Israeli diplomats met in Paris to discuss de-escalation: Syrian state media

DAMASCUS: Syria's foreign minister met with an Israeli delegation in Paris to discuss de-escalation and the situation in Druze-majority Sweida province after deadly sectarian violence last month, state media reported on Wednesday (Aug 20).

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer attended the meeting on Tuesday, along with Syria's intelligence chief, Syrian state television said, citing an unnamed government source.

The meeting discussed "de-escalation and non-interference in Syria's internal affairs" and addressed monitoring the Sweida ceasefire announced by the United States last month, state news agency SANA said.

"Both sides affirmed their commitment to the unity of Syrian territory, their rejection of any projects aiming to divide it," and emphasised that Sweida and its Druze citizens are an integral part of Syria, the broadcaster reported the source as saying.

A week of violence began on Jul 13 with clashes between Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin, but rapidly escalated, drawing in government forces, with Israel also carrying out strikes.

Israel, which has its own Druze community, has said it acted to defend the minority group as well as to enforce its own demands for the demilitarisation of southern Syria.

"These talks are taking place under US mediation, as part of diplomatic efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in Syria and preserving the unity and integrity of its territory," SANA said, adding they resulted in "understandings that support stability in the region".