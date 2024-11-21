Rising sea levels, flooding threaten lives in Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania: People have been moving to Tanzania’s commercial hub in droves, drawn by its booming economy.

But the rapidly expanding population has put the infrastructure of Dar es Salaam under strain, and it is now buckling under poor urban planning.

Africa’s fastest-growing city was initially designed for just 300,000 people. By 2030, its population of 7 million is projected to hit 10 million.

Adding to its problems are the effects of climate change like worse and more frequent extreme weather, which has led to suffering across the city.

For instance, resident Abdallah Mdembe almost lost his home when massive floods in April threatened to uproot it.

While he still has a roof over his head, the situation continues to be dire, he said, with rains washing away 20 houses in his area.

He fears the situation will get worse.

According to the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, the impacts of this year’s El Niño phenomenon - typically marked by extreme weather - have been significant, with 5 million people affected by flooding in Eastern Africa.