TerraUSD creator Do Kwon sentenced to 15 years over US$40 billion crypto collapse

NEW YORK: Do Kwon, the South Korean cryptocurrency entrepreneur behind two digital currencies that lost an estimated US$40 billion in 2022, was sentenced in New York federal court on Thursday (Dec 11) to 15 years in prison for fraud and conspiracy.

Kwon, 34, who co-founded Singapore-based Terraform Labs and developed the TerraUSD and Luna currencies, previously pleaded guilty and admitted to misleading investors about a coin that was supposed to maintain a steady price during periods of crypto market volatility.

Kwon was one of several cryptocurrency moguls to face federal charges after a slump in digital token prices in 2022 prompted the collapse of a number of companies. US District Judge Paul A Engelmayer handed down the sentence at a hearing in Manhattan.

Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of at least 12 years in prison, saying the crash of Kwon’s Terra cryptocurrency caused billions of dollars in losses and triggered a cascade of crises in the crypto market. Kwon’s lawyers had asked that he be sentenced to no more than five years so he could return to South Korea to face criminal charges.

Prosecutors charged Kwon in January with nine criminal counts for securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

Kwon was accused of misleading investors in 2021 about TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin designed to maintain a value of US$1.

Prosecutors alleged that when TerraUSD slipped below its US$1 peg in May 2021, Kwon told investors a computer algorithm known as Terra Protocol had restored the coin's value.

Instead, Kwon arranged for a high-frequency trading firm to secretly buy millions of dollars of the token to artificially prop up its price, according to charging documents.