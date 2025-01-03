Police identify driver of exploded Tesla Cybertruck as US Army soldier

Livelsberger was assigned to the Army Special Operations Command and was on approved leave at the time of his death, an Army official said. The Army Special Operations Command would not comment on an ongoing investigation, a spokesperson said.



A US official told Reuters that Livelsberger had been awarded a Bronze Star for valor and an Army commendation for valor, along with a Combat Infantryman Badge. He completed five combat deployments to Afghanistan, the official said.



Livelsberger does not appear to have had a criminal record, McMahill said. He has been linked to addresses in Colorado Springs since 2013, and local news channel FOX21 reported law enforcement officials were at a townhome complex there on Wednesday night. The FBI's Denver office on Thursday said a search of a residential address in Colorado Springs by federal and local authorities was related to the Las Vegas explosion.



Videos taken by witnesses inside and outside the Las Vegas hotel showed the Cybertruck exploding and flames pouring out of it, as it sat in front of the hotel at around 8.40am local time on Wednesday.



A Trump spokesperson did not return a request for comment on Thursday. The president-elect's son, Eric Trump, praised Las Vegas fire and law enforcement officials on Wednesday for their quick action following the explosion.