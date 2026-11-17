FRANKFURT: Tesla will invest €3 billion (US$3.3 billion) in its German gigafactory, it said on Monday (Nov 16), bucking the downsizing trend among its German rivals as Elon Musk's EV maker presses ahead with ambitious expansion plans for its Cybercab model.

The planned construction of an additional production facility in Gruenheide on the outskirts of Berlin could make the US company's only European site Germany's largest auto plant by capacity, overtaking Volkswagen's Wolfsburg headquarters.

Tesla has emerged as one of the few growth stories in German auto manufacturing. Local heavyweights Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW are all cutting jobs and considering plant closures in the face of growing Chinese competition.

Germany has not been overwhelmingly welcoming, however. Tesla has faced environmental protests against the Gruenheide plant and repeated clashes with the country's powerful manufacturing union. Questions also remain over prospects for the Cybercab model intended to underpin this latest expansion.