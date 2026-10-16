Tesla's new Roadster turns in air with SpaceX thrusters, won't land until 2028

SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla unveiled a redesigned Roadster powered with rocket-style thrusters on Thursday (Oct 15) and said it would start production in 2028, more than a decade after it first showed a next-generation version of its electric sports car.

The white two-seater vehicle, developed in collaboration with CEO Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, drove upside down on a ramp using a suction system, turned in the air and landed using built-in thrusters.

Later in the event it used the thrusters to jump over a truck and other vehicles, twisting in the air during the maneuver.

Some watchers saw the collaboration as Musk drumming up interest in a merger of the two big companies he controls, an idea he has explored by discussing their overlap.

The reveal gives Tesla a showpiece car after years of missed Roadster deadlines, but it comes as the company shifts its focus to self-driving technology and robotics, and days before third-quarter results that analysts say matter more to investors.

"It was an engineering flex with no commercial value beyond embarrassing traditional car makers," Gene Munster, managing partner at Tesla investor Deepwater Asset Management, said on social media platform X.

"The Roadster event is the latest example of why Elon can't wait to bring (Tesla) and (SpaceX) together," Munster said.

Musk has played down the car's importance to Tesla's finances, describing it in 2023 as a "small potato situation" that would not "move the needle in a major way financially".

But the car still carries symbolic weight.