Texas Democrat's win a 'wake-up call' for Republicans ahead of 2026 elections

WASHINGTON: A Democratic candidate won a special election for the Texas state senate by a double-digit margin, taking control from Republicans for the first time in decades in a result the losing candidate on Sunday (Feb 1) called "a wake-up call" for the midterm elections.

The victory for a seat vacated by a four-term Republican followed a string of wins in recent months for the Democratic Party in local and state elections across the country, offering hope for national Democrats looking to claw back power in midterm elections later this year.

Taylor Rehmet, a union machinist and US Air Force veteran, won on Saturday in the conservative area near Dallas by more than 14 per centage points over Republican activist Leigh Wambsganss, whom President Donald Trump had urged voters to rally behind.

In a Sunday statement, Wambsganss said she congratulated Rehmet on his victory and called the Democratic win a "wake-up call" for local and national Republicans.

"The Democrats were energized," Wambsganss said. "Too many Republicans stayed home."