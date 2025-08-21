Texas Republicans approve Trump-backed congressional map to protect party's majority

Texas lawmakers on Wednesday (Aug 20) passed a new congressional district map intended to flip five Democratic-held US House seats to Republican control in next year's midterm elections, a key step in an increasingly acrimonious partisan battle as California Democrats lined up their own redistricting effort.

Texas Republicans undertook the rare mid-decade redistricting at the behest of President Donald Trump, who says he wants to bolster the odds of preserving his party's slim majority in the US House of Representatives amid political headwinds.

Democrats have accused Trump and the Republicans of a bid to unfairly rig the outcome of the 2026 midterm races.

Texas Republicans were able to proceed after dozens of Democratic lawmakers on Monday ended a two-week walkout from the statehouse in Austin that had deprived the House of the quorum needed to hold a vote.

The bill to redraw the map passed by an 88-52 vote along party lines. Once the Texas House and Senate have agreed on a version, it will go to Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, who has said he will sign it.