Thai police arrest Indonesian wanted for US$10m cyberfraud

BANGKOK: Police in Thailand have arrested an Indonesian who allegedly defrauded Americans of about US$10 million, Thai authorities said on Sunday (Apr 26), adding that they will extradite him to the United States.

The 33-year-old Indonesian man was arrested on Friday at a luxury resort in the coastal town of Phuket after a tip-off from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Suriya Poungsombat of the national immigration police told AFP.

The FBI had informed Thai authorities that the suspect left Dubai and travelled to the Southeast Asian nation on Wednesday, according to Suriya.

After his arrest, the man was sent to an immigration detention centre in the capital Bangkok and was awaiting extradition to the United States, he said.

"The FBI said he was wanted for committing fraud against Americans of about US$10 million," he added.

The FBI did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment on Sunday.