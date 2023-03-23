TikTok CEO rebuts Chinese spying allegations to sceptical US Congress panel

WASHINGTON: The CEO of TikTok made a rare public appearance Thursday (Mar 23) before a US Congressional committee, where he faced a grilling on data security and user safety while he makes his own case for why the hugely popular video-sharing app shouldn't be banned.

Chew Shou Zi's testimony comes at a crucial time for the company, which has acquired 150 million American users but is under increasing pressure from US officials. TikTok and its parent company ByteDance have been swept up in a wider geopolitical battle between Beijing and Washington over trade and technology.

In her opening statement, Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican, assailed the social platform's trustworthiness because of its close ties to Beijing.

“Mr Chew, you are here because the American people need the truth about the threat TikTok poses to our national and personal security,” McMorris Rodgers said. "TikTok has repeatedly chosen a path for more control, more surveillance and more manipulation. Your platform should be banned."

The American users on TikTok are "Americans that the CCP can collect sensitive information on, and control what we ultimately see, hear and believe," she added, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

"TikTok collects nearly every data point imaginable - from people's location to what they type and copy, who they talk to, to biometric data and more.

"We do not trust TikTok will ever embrace American values - values for freedom, human rights and innovation."