First US trial against TikTok to open Monday

WASHINGTON: TikTok goes on trial Monday in Alabama, accused by the state of misleading parents about tools meant to shield children from harmful content, in the first case against the platform to go before a US jury.



The trial in state court in Montgomery, expected to last two to three weeks, comes as social media companies face a wave of litigation across the United States over the harm their apps allegedly cause young users.



TikTok has until now settled cases against it that were headed for trial, including a Los Angeles lawsuit brought by a young woman and a suit from a Kentucky school district.



Meta, by contrast, has taken its chances in court - with bruising results.



In March, a jury in New Mexico ordered the Facebook and Instagram owner to pay US$375 million after finding it had misled the public about the safety of its platforms for children.



That same month, a Los Angeles jury found Meta and Google's YouTube negligent in the case of a 20-year-old woman who said she became hooked on social media as a child, awarding her US$6 million.



In August, Meta agreed to pay US$18 billion to settle a sweeping lawsuit brought by US states accusing it of designing Instagram and Facebook to addict children.



Going to trial could expose TikTok to unprecedented public scrutiny of how it handles safety internally, with company documents and executive testimony potentially aired in open court.