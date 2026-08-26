Meta reaches US$16.68 billion settlement over social media harms to children

Meta Platforms agreed to pay a maximum of US$16.68 billion as part of a settlement to resolve claims brought by states across the country that the company designed Facebook and Instagram to addict children, misled consumers about their safety, and improperly collected personal data of children who used its platforms, court papers show.

The settlement was reached during a California federal trial over claims brought by 29 states, averting one of the highest-profile tests yet of allegations that social media companies harmed young users.

Meta also agreed to make changes for teenage users of Facebook and Instagram nationwide, including daily usage limits and nighttime blocks, court papers show.

The Menlo Park, California-based company denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

Shares of Meta rose 4.4 per cent in pre-market trading.

The claims were part of a broader wave of litigation brought by states, local governments, school districts and individuals alleging Meta and other social media companies fueled a nationwide youth mental health crisis.

The federal trial covered claims from California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey that Meta violated their state laws protecting consumers.

It also covered claims from 29 states that Meta ⁠violated the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act by collecting personal data from users it knew were children without parental notification or consent, and using the data to train machine learning and generative AI models.

Meta has denied the allegations, saying it has worked hard to protect children on its platforms. The company had argued it could not have misled consumers about whether its services were addictive because "social media addiction" is not a recognised psychiatric condition.

In a filing before the trial, Meta said California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey were seeking up to US$1.4 trillion in penalties. The states suggested before the trial began that the figure would be closer to US$200 billion. The states were also seeking additional monetary damages, plus an order directing Meta to make major changes to its platforms and to bar children from creating accounts.