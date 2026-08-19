Meta hooked children and misled public: prosecutors
An Oakland court heard that Meta “exploited how kids’ brains work” by making Instagram and Facebook addictive.
OAKLAND: Meta knowingly hooked and exploited children, a federal court heard Tuesday (Aug 18) in the trial of the social media giant on charges that it deliberately made Instagram and Facebook addictive to young users.
In what many experts have called social media's "big tobacco moment," a coalition of states is demanding Meta pay US$200 billion in penalties for using technology specifically designed to foster addiction among children in a similar fashion to cigarettes.
Meta "exploited how kids' brains work," California prosecutor Megan O'Neill said in opening arguments, painting Meta's business model as one build to "hook the users, hold them for as long as they can, harvest their data, and then hide the truth from the public."
Meta's lawyer, Paul Schmidt, acknowledged that some users were harmed by the networks, but argued that the company had "tried to come up with tools to help them."
Before the trial began, the company denied all the allegations, insisting it had worked with parents, experts and law enforcement to incorporate protective safeguards for children.
In what many experts have called social media's "big tobacco moment," a coalition of states is demanding Meta pay US$200 billion in penalties for using technology specifically designed to foster addiction among children in a similar fashion to cigarettes.
Meta "exploited how kids' brains work," California prosecutor Megan O'Neill said in opening arguments, painting Meta's business model as one build to "hook the users, hold them for as long as they can, harvest their data, and then hide the truth from the public."
Meta's lawyer, Paul Schmidt, acknowledged that some users were harmed by the networks, but argued that the company had "tried to come up with tools to help them."
Before the trial began, the company denied all the allegations, insisting it had worked with parents, experts and law enforcement to incorporate protective safeguards for children.
MOTHERS RALLY
This is not the first case seeking to hold tech companies - including Meta - accountable for these types of issues, but it could become one of the most consequential if it leads to sweeping changes on the platforms.
Meta founder and chief Mark Zuckerberg is among the star witnesses expected to testify, along with Instagram head Adam Mosseri.
Activists, including mothers of children they say were driven to suicide by their social media usage, rallied outside court.
One mother, Lori Schott, called out Zuckerberg and Mosseri, saying they "built one of those most powerful and richest companies in the world ... But power does not excuse harm."
Meta founder and chief Mark Zuckerberg is among the star witnesses expected to testify, along with Instagram head Adam Mosseri.
Activists, including mothers of children they say were driven to suicide by their social media usage, rallied outside court.
One mother, Lori Schott, called out Zuckerberg and Mosseri, saying they "built one of those most powerful and richest companies in the world ... But power does not excuse harm."
FIRST OF MANY?
This is the first federal trial in what is expected to be a tidal wave of lawsuits also targeting TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube as families, educators and state governments charge them with harming the mental health of young people.
Meta, which has more than three billion users worldwide, is the sole defendant in this case.
In addition to financial penalties, the states are demanding changes to Meta's apps to protect young users including limits to screen time.
Four states - California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey - are representing a coalition of 29 states that first sued Meta in 2023.
The charges are three-fold: that Meta lied to the public about how dangerous its apps are for minors; designed some features specifically to get them hooked and stay online, including screen time-limiting ones that are easy to get around; and gathered data on children under age 13 without parental consent, in violation of federal law.
The trial is expected to last six weeks, with a verdict expected by October.
For Meta, "the huge issue here is reputational harm" and being forced to make major changes to its social media platforms, Vincent Joralemon, a director at Berkeley's Life Sciences Law and Policy Center, told AFP.
Meta, which has more than three billion users worldwide, is the sole defendant in this case.
In addition to financial penalties, the states are demanding changes to Meta's apps to protect young users including limits to screen time.
Four states - California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey - are representing a coalition of 29 states that first sued Meta in 2023.
The charges are three-fold: that Meta lied to the public about how dangerous its apps are for minors; designed some features specifically to get them hooked and stay online, including screen time-limiting ones that are easy to get around; and gathered data on children under age 13 without parental consent, in violation of federal law.
The trial is expected to last six weeks, with a verdict expected by October.
For Meta, "the huge issue here is reputational harm" and being forced to make major changes to its social media platforms, Vincent Joralemon, a director at Berkeley's Life Sciences Law and Policy Center, told AFP.
Experts see parallels with a three-decade-old settlement between dozens of US states and tobacco companies.
"It really feels like tobacco in the 1990s," Joralemon said.
While cases about social media harms revolve around the intersection of technology and addiction, the case against Meta focuses on its business practices, similar to when US regulators sued tobacco companies, Joralemon said.
Dozens of US states sued four major tobacco companies for downplaying the harmful health impacts of their products, and won a 1998 landmark settlement that included financial penalties and changes to product marketing.
Those tobacco companies have paid over US$176 billion since, according to data from the National Association of Attorneys General.
"It really feels like tobacco in the 1990s," Joralemon said.
While cases about social media harms revolve around the intersection of technology and addiction, the case against Meta focuses on its business practices, similar to when US regulators sued tobacco companies, Joralemon said.
Dozens of US states sued four major tobacco companies for downplaying the harmful health impacts of their products, and won a 1998 landmark settlement that included financial penalties and changes to product marketing.
Those tobacco companies have paid over US$176 billion since, according to data from the National Association of Attorneys General.
Source: AFP/fs
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