Tim Curry, actor famed for Rocky Horror Picture Show, dead at 80

Tim Curry, the baritone-voiced British actor who pranced to movie fame as a singing, lingerie-clad "sweet transvestite" in the 1975 cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, has died at the age of 80, Variety and other outlets reported.

A cause of death was not immediately given, but Curry had been in ill health for some time.

Curry appeared in numerous movies, often as a hammy villain, was nominated three times for a Tony Award for Broadway roles, and performed voice work in many animated films and TV shows.

But his best-known role was Dr. Frank N. Furter, which came in his debut film, the outrageous, crowd-pleasing horror-comedy-musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show, co-starring Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick.

"I'm not much of a man by the light of day. But by night I'm one hell of a lover. I'm just a sweet transvestite from transsexual Transylvania," Curry sang in one scene as he strutted around with garish eye shadow and lipstick, in a skimpy black outfit complete with black stockings and garter belt.

In a 1975 television interview, Curry noted the risk of having his career defined by such an outlandish role - a prescient worry, as it turned out. "When I read it, I just thought it was very, very witty and funny," Curry said, although he confessed to some initial reluctance.

"I mean, I was hesitant in that, if it worked, it might be a difficult thing to shake off. But, really, I've always thought that it (a part) wasn't worth doing unless you took a risk," Curry said.

Among his other films were Charlie's Angels (2000), Muppet Treasure Island (1996), The Shadow (1994), The Three Musketeers (1993), Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), Clue (1985), Legend (1985) and Annie (1982).