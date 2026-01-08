Trump says he doubts 'NATO would be there for us' if needed

But the US leader added that the NATO member countries are "all my friends."



Trump, who has cast himself as a global peacemaker, also touched on a personal grievance.



"I single-handedly ENDED 8 WARS, and Norway, a NATO Member, foolishly chose not to give me the Noble Peace Prize," he said, misspelling the name of the prestigious award that instead went to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.



Trump concluded by saying that Russia and China have "zero fear of NATO" without the United States as part of the alliance.



"The only Nation that China and Russia fear and respect is the DJT REBUILT USA." he said, referring to himself by his initials.



Trump's designs on the mineral-rich, self-governing Danish territory of Greenland has set off alarm bells among European NATO members, who see such a move as an existential threat to the alliance.