Trump arrives in Ireland to meet leaders before attending golf tournament

DUBLIN: US President Donald Trump arrived in Dublin on Saturday (Sep 12), where he will meet Ireland's leaders before attending a golf tournament at one of his resorts, a detour from his recent focus on the Iran war and his party's effort to maintain power in November's midterm elections.

The meetings with Ireland's president and prime minister are not part of an official state visit. But coming after this week's Republican convention and the 25th anniversary of the Sep 11 attacks, the talks could include politically sensitive topics such as economic issues and Irish leaders' concerns over the Iran war.

Trump is making his 48-hour foreign trip as his Republican Party campaigns to keep its majorities in both chambers of the US Congress. The Iran conflict has heightened economic concerns among American voters by raising gas prices nationwide.

He was greeted by Ireland's deputy prime minister and foreign minister on the tarmac at Dublin Airport.

Anti-war and anti-Trump protests are planned in Dublin and in western Ireland near the Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg.

Ireland is one of the European Union's most pro-Palestinian countries and passed a law in July curbing goods trade with settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. US lawmakers and the American ambassador to Ireland criticised the law.