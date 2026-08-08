Trump's ex-lawyer all set for confirmation as US attorney general
The appointment of Todd Blanche as US attorney general sparked criticism from Democrats, with Senator Dick Durbin saying, "the attorney general is supposed to be the people's lawyer. Mr Blanche continues to operate as the president's personal lawyer."
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Todd Blanche was set for confirmation Friday (Aug 7) as US attorney general after Senate Republicans shrugged off Democratic concerns over politicization of the Justice Department.
Blanche - who has already been serving as the top US law enforcement officer in an acting capacity - represented Trump as his private attorney in several criminal trials before entering government.
But with Republicans holding only narrow control of the Senate, he faced the potential embarrassment of failing to secure formal confirmation.
Two senators from Trump's party said they would not support Blanche, leaving his fate in question until a third holdout, Senator Bill Cassidy, went on live television Friday to announce he was a "yes."
That should allow Blanche's confirmation by the slenderest of margins, with all Democrats expected to vote "no."
Trump, who has upended US political norms by seeking to bring nominally independent government agencies under his increasingly direct control, calls Blanche a "star."
Democrats opposed Blanche from the beginning, accusing Trump of turning the Department of Justice into a political weapon.
"The attorney general is supposed to be the people's lawyer," Senator Dick Durbin, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Tuesday. "Mr Blanche continues to operate as the president's personal lawyer, treating the Justice Department like a law firm serving one client - the president."
Blanche - who has already been serving as the top US law enforcement officer in an acting capacity - represented Trump as his private attorney in several criminal trials before entering government.
But with Republicans holding only narrow control of the Senate, he faced the potential embarrassment of failing to secure formal confirmation.
Two senators from Trump's party said they would not support Blanche, leaving his fate in question until a third holdout, Senator Bill Cassidy, went on live television Friday to announce he was a "yes."
That should allow Blanche's confirmation by the slenderest of margins, with all Democrats expected to vote "no."
Trump, who has upended US political norms by seeking to bring nominally independent government agencies under his increasingly direct control, calls Blanche a "star."
Democrats opposed Blanche from the beginning, accusing Trump of turning the Department of Justice into a political weapon.
"The attorney general is supposed to be the people's lawyer," Senator Dick Durbin, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on Tuesday. "Mr Blanche continues to operate as the president's personal lawyer, treating the Justice Department like a law firm serving one client - the president."
PORN STAR CASE LAWYER
A key sticking point in Blanche's bid for confirmation was his attempt to establish a US$1.8 billion fund for what Trump calls victims of politicized prosecutions.
These were likely to include the rioters who stormed the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021 in an attempted insurrection to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president after his defeat of Trump in the 2020 election.
The other main issue was an extraordinary proposal to grant immunity to Trump from tax audits.
Blanche ultimately defused the internal party opposition with a written order over the weekend scrapping the so-called political "anti-weaponization fund."
He also said that the audit immunity agreement with Trump, his two eldest sons and the Trump Organization would only apply "retroactively" to past tax years and not future filings.
Blanche has been serving as acting attorney general since Trump fired Pam Bondi, another political loyalist, in April.
Since then, he has been closely tied to what Democrats dub a Trump "retribution" campaign against the 80-year-old president's opponents.
These were likely to include the rioters who stormed the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021 in an attempted insurrection to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president after his defeat of Trump in the 2020 election.
The other main issue was an extraordinary proposal to grant immunity to Trump from tax audits.
Blanche ultimately defused the internal party opposition with a written order over the weekend scrapping the so-called political "anti-weaponization fund."
He also said that the audit immunity agreement with Trump, his two eldest sons and the Trump Organization would only apply "retroactively" to past tax years and not future filings.
Blanche has been serving as acting attorney general since Trump fired Pam Bondi, another political loyalist, in April.
Since then, he has been closely tied to what Democrats dub a Trump "retribution" campaign against the 80-year-old president's opponents.
Blanche has also come in for criticism from victims of Jeffrey Epstein over his handling of the release of investigative files about the convicted sex offender, a one-time close friend of Trump.
Prior to joining the Department of Justice, Blanche represented Trump in his New York trial over alleged "hush money" paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.
He was also on the legal defense team in two federal cases brought against Trump by special counsel Jack Smith - for allegedly mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House and for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Both cases were dropped after Trump won the 2024 presidential election.
Prior to joining the Department of Justice, Blanche represented Trump in his New York trial over alleged "hush money" paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.
He was also on the legal defense team in two federal cases brought against Trump by special counsel Jack Smith - for allegedly mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House and for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Both cases were dropped after Trump won the 2024 presidential election.
Source: AFP/fs
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