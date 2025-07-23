Trump calls Epstein case a 'witch hunt', urges Maxwell cooperation with DOJ

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jul 22) said it would be appropriate for prosecutors to interview Ghislaine Maxwell, calling the continued scrutiny of the late Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking case a “witch hunt”.

“I think it’s time to hear everything. It’s a witch hunt against the wrong people. Let’s get to the truth,” Trump said in the Oval Office, referencing public pressure from his supporters to unseal additional Epstein case records.

The remarks came as the Justice Department confirmed it had asked Maxwell’s legal team whether she would be willing to speak with prosecutors, with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche saying he expected to meet with her “in the coming days”.

Maxwell, a British socialite and former associate of Epstein, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2021 of helping Epstein recruit and groom underage girls for abuse.

“President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence,” Blanche posted on X, formerly Twitter. “If Ms Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and DOJ will hear what she has to say.”

JULY 29 DEADLINE SET

Two federal judges in New York on Tuesday gave the Justice Department until Jul 29 to provide detailed arguments justifying its request to unseal grand jury records tied to the Epstein and Maxwell cases.

They also instructed parties in the case, including Maxwell, a representative for Epstein, and alleged victims, to submit their positions on the matter by Aug 5.

In a statement, Maxwell’s attorney David Oscar Markus confirmed they were in talks with prosecutors. “Ghislaine will always testify truthfully. We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case.”

Maxwell did not testify at her trial and is appealing her conviction to the US Supreme Court.